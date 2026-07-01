Forteasia Advances 100-Acre Industrial Township In Haryana

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], July 1: Forteasia Realty Private Limited has shared an update on its main project, Forteasia Industrial Township (FIT), showing clear momentum as it shapes up to be a major industrial hub in Haryana. The township covers over 100 acres on Meham–Beri Road in Kalanaur, Rohtak, and claims a prime spot with easy access to the KMP Expressway, Delhi-Hisar Highway, and the wider NCR industrial corridor. Plus, it’s already approved by RERA.