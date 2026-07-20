Gujarat’s Aadinath Bulk Named Best Private Stage Carrier At Prawaas 5.0

“A bus company is judged on what it puts back, not only on what it carries,” said Jalpa Jain, Director, Aadinath Bulk Pvt. Ltd. “We have built Aadinath on three commitments: that it stays socially responsible to the people who work here and the cities we run in, that it grows on a sustainable model rather than an extractive one, and that it stays ahead on technology rather than catching up with it. IoT has become a buzzword in this industry over the last two or three years. We have been running on IoT since 2018. That gap is not an accident. It is what happens when you treat technology as the operation itself and not as a feature you add later. This recognition belongs to every person in this company, and if it makes one more woman look at transport as a career worth building, that will matter as much as the award does.”