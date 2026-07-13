Boeing Aircraft, Audi A6 And Other Jet Airways' Assets Set For Auction In July

Jet Airways' assets, including three Boeing aircraft, engineering components, and staff vehicles, are being auctioned as part of the airline's liquidation process
The highest-value assets include two Boeing 737-800 aircraft with reserve prices of ₹90.02 crore and ₹70.64 crore
The sale marks another step in Jet Airways' winding-up after the company tribunal upheld the airline's liquidation in late 2024
The remaining assets of Jet Airways are headed for auction nearly seven years after the carrier operated its last commercial flight.
Liquidators have kicked off the sales of a wide range of items — the list runs from passenger aircraft and aircraft parts to office stationery, cutlery, crew uniforms and staff cars, as per a report by Moneycontrol.
The auctions are scheduled through July and mark one of the final chapters in winding up the carrier.
Jet Airways was once India's largest private airline, dominating the skies with a fleet of more than 120 aircraft and a market share exceeding 20%.
Valuable Aviation Assets
Three Boeing jets are on the block. A Boeing 737-800 carries a reserve price of ₹90.02 crore, while another 737-800 is listed at ₹70.64 crore. A Boeing 737-900, which is missing its right engine and auxiliary power unit (APU), has a reserve of ₹4.93 crore.
The sale also covers engineering stocks that would be of interest to airlines, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) firms, aircraft lessors and spare-parts vendors.
Among the lots are rotables — high-value parts that can be repeatedly repaired, overhauled and reused — including universal items and components tied to Airbus A330, Boeing 777, Boeing 737 Next Generation (NG) and 737 MAX aircraft, as per the report.
Wheels, avionics, aircraft systems and other reusable parts are also part of the inventory. Tooling and engineering consumables covering aircraft types including the A330, B777, ATR72, 737 NG and 737 MAX are on the block too. These lots include avionics, actuators, cabin interiors, in-flight entertainment systems, mechanical parts and safety equipment.
Operational Fleet Items
Apart from the aircraft hangars, the auction list offers a snapshot of Jet Airways' everyday operations. Three meal carts are valued at ₹2.26 crore, while catering stock — cutlery, glassware and service gear — carries a reserve of ₹3.19 crore.
Crew uniforms and footwear are pegged at ₹1.1 lakh, and printing and stationery items worth ₹6.12 lakh are also included.
The vehicle pool features an Audi A6, four Honda City sedans, three Maruti Swift Dzire cars, a Maruti SX4 and a Maruti Eeco, with a combined reserve of nearly ₹40 lakh.
Other offerings include engineering ground-support equipment, specialised tooling and airline-specific custom items such as seat dress covers, armcaps and aircraft decals. The assets are physically spread across Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad, the report said.
Failed Resolution Saga
The carrier halted flights in April 2019. It ran out of money and entered bankruptcy proceedings. Two years later, the Jalan Kalrock Consortium won the bid to rescue the airline.
Years of legal battles followed. The group clashed with creditors, the monitoring committee and other stakeholders over transferring ownership, meeting payment commitments and executing the rescue blueprint. The carrier never flew again despite obtaining an Air Operator Certificate and drafting relaunch strategies.
The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) ordered the liquidation of Jet Airways in late 2024. The tribunal ruled that the Jalan Kalrock Consortium missed the deadlines to execute the rescue blueprint. This ruling crushed any prospects of restarting the carrier as an active business. It cleared the path for the sell-off of all remaining properties.