Towers, Tax Structures and Regulations in Place. All GIFT City Needs Now is Society

At dusk, when the glass towers begin reflecting the last orange light of the evening, the wide roads of Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) start to empty out. Saurabh, a 40-year-old director at a financial services firm, is already mentally on his way back to his home in Mumbai. He runs a small four-member team in GIFT City, but on most visits, he prefers to arrive and leave the same day. This is true for most employees as GIFT City offers little to keep people engaged once the workday ends.