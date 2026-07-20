CASK Honoured At Surakshit Awards 2026 For Advancing AI-Powered Cybersecurity Preparedness

The award was received by Mr. Himanshu Desai, CTO & Co-Founder of Sumeru EduTech, the creators of a suite of award-winning AI-powered learning platforms, including SchoolExl, UniExl, and TrainExl, recognised for driving innovation across the education ecosystem. As cyber threats continue to evolve, AI-powered platforms like CASK are helping organisations with the skills and capabilities needed to proactively identify, respond to, and mitigate cyber risks.