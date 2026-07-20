  1. home
  2. Spotlight
  3. News wire
  4. Consul general of india in istanbul mr mijito vinito invites country club chairman y rajeev reddy to establish country club in turkiye

Consul General Of India In Istanbul, Mr. Mijito Vinito, Invites Country Club Chairman Y. Rajeev Reddy To Establish Country Club In Türkiye #2

Country Club Hospitality & Holidays is exploring opportunities to strengthen business, tourism and hospitality ties between India and Türkiye, including plans for chartered flights and partnerships to support travel and hospitality initiatives.

P
PNN
Published At:
Published At:
Two Million Country Club Members Extend a Warm Invitation to Türkiye to Build the Future Together
info_icon

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18: Following the invitation extended by Mr. Mijito Vinito, Consul General of India in Istanbul, to Country Club Chairman Mr. Y. Rajeev Reddy to establish a Country Club in Türkiye,Country Club Hospitality & Holidays warmly welcomes this opportunity to strengthen business, tourism, and hospitality ties between India and Türkiye.

The visit also opened discussions on enhancing travel convenience for Indian tourists. Country Club is actively exploring the possibility of introducing chartered flights between India and Türkiye for its members. The initiative aims to make travel more seamless, affordable, and accessible for the company’s extensive member base while promoting Türkiye as a preferred international holiday destination. If implemented, the charter flight service would be a first-of-its-kind initiative by Country Club, further strengthening tourism and people-to-people ties between India and Türkiye.

Youtube

With a proud legacy of serving over two million members,Country Club Hospitality & Holidays extends a heartfelt invitation to collaborators, investors, tourism leaders, hospitality partners, and business visionaries from Türkiye to become a part of the Country Club family.

The Family Office Playbook

4 July 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Rooted in the enduring friendship between India and Türkiye, we look forward to forging meaningful partnerships that inspire growth, innovation, and shared prosperity across hospitality, tourism, lifestyle, and global business. Let us transform shared visions into lasting partnerships and build a future without borders.

Related Content
Related Content

Country Club welcomes Türkiye with open arms. Together, let us build lasting relationships, unlock new opportunities, and shape the next chapter of global success.

Website:www.countryclubindia.net

Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×