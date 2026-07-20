Consul General Of India In Istanbul, Mr. Mijito Vinito, Invites Country Club Chairman Y. Rajeev Reddy To Establish Country Club In Türkiye #2

The visit also opened discussions on enhancing travel convenience for Indian tourists. Country Club is actively exploring the possibility of introducing chartered flights between India and Türkiye for its members. The initiative aims to make travel more seamless, affordable, and accessible for the company’s extensive member base while promoting Türkiye as a preferred international holiday destination. If implemented, the charter flight service would be a first-of-its-kind initiative by Country Club, further strengthening tourism and people-to-people ties between India and Türkiye.