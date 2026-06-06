Vizag Port Successfully Berths 292-Metre-Long Cape-Sized Bulk Carrier

Visakhapatnam Port has marked a major milestone by successfully berthing MV Graceous, a 292-metre-long cape-sized bulk carrier
The vessel’s arrival confirms the port now has multiple cape-compliant berths, placing it among a select group of global ports capable of handling such fully loaded.
The Visakhapatnam Port has achieved a significant milestone by successfully berthing a 292-metre-long cape-sized bulk carrier (vessel) in the inner harbour.
Cape-sized bulk carriers are capable of carrying up to 2 lakh tonnes of deadweight and are too long to transit through the Panama Canal.
Hence, they navigate through the Cape of Good Hope, according to bulkcarrierguide.com. Incidentally, only a few ports in the world can accommodate such vessels in fully loaded condition.
MV Graceous, a cape-sized bulk carrier with 45 metres beam and a draft of 12.2 metres, had arrived at the port's EQ-1 berth, said an official press release from the Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA).
"VPA achieved a significant milestone with the successful berthing of MV GRACEOUS, a Cape-size bulk Carrier at EQ-1 berth in the inner harbour," it said on Friday.
This achievement marks a historic moment for VPA, as the port now possesses more than one cape-compliant berth, further enhancing its capability to handle large bulk carriers and strengthening its cargo handling capacity.
This accomplishment reflects VPA's continued commitment to improving operational efficiency to meet the growing demands of maritime trade, the press release added.