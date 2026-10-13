GrowthEd Eyes Nationwide Expansion, Onboards Sagar Gupta As Chief Business Officer

Commenting on his appointment, Sagar Gupta, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer of GrowthEd, stated: “The crisis of Indian school education is its narrow focus on traditional subjects that are distant from real-world life skills. In our country, where only a quarter of adults understand basic finance or just 2% of adults know how to administer CPR during a health emergency, it is evident that life-skills education must start at the foundation. At GrowthEd, I am excited to make our mission of purpose-driven education a commercially viable one. With Rishab and Ananya alongside, I am confident we are building an enduring enterprise that will prepare India’s next generation for life.”