Axis Max Life Insurance Launches Digital Capability Centre in Noida to Advance AI-Led Innovation and Digital Transformation

Mukul Jain, Chief Technology Officer, Axis Max Life, said, “Our new Digital Capability Centre is a strategic investment in building the technology backbone of Axis Max Life’s future growth. By bringing together specialized talent across engineering, data, AI, architecture and automation, we are strengthening our ability to innovate faster, scale intelligently and deepen ownership of critical technology capabilities in-house. As we advance towards AI-led engineering, adopted responsibly and in line with applicable data protection and regulatory requirements, this Centre will play a pivotal role in delivering better customer experiences, enhancing operational resilience and creating a more agile, future-ready enterprise.”