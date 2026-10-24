Ashoka University Founder Pranav Gupta On The Rising Focus On ROI In Study-Abroad Decisions

Government numbers point to a clear moderation in outbound movement. Bureau of Immigration data presented by the Ministry of Education show that Indians declaring study or education as their purpose for overseas travel fell from 894,758 in 2023 to 760,060 in 2024 and 619,264 in 2025 – a decline of about 31% in two years. These are travel-purpose figures, not a census of all Indians enrolled overseas, but they capture a meaningful change in momentum.