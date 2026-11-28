TGS100: 100 Promising Startups, Global Investors and Business Opportunities

A major attraction of TGS 2026 will be TGS100, a flagship initiative designed to identify and showcase 100 promising startups that could contribute to the next decade of entrepreneurship.

The platform will offer selected founders an opportunity to present their businesses, gain visibility among investors, interact with successful entrepreneurs,s and access mentorship and networking opportunities.

For emerging startups, particularly those from growing entrepreneurial centers beyond India’s traditional metropolitan hubs, the initiative aims to create connections with the wider TiE ecosystem.

TGS100 will complement the Summit’s investor sessions, startup exhibitions, masterclasses and curated founder-investor engagements.

AI, Manufacturing and Emerging Technologies to Drive the Agenda

Artificial intelligence will be among the central themes of TGS 2026.

As AI transforms business operations, customer engagement, employment, enterprise technology and productivity, founders and industry leaders will discuss how companies can prepare for the next wave of disruption.

The Summit will focus on six major themes:

Applied AI & Agentic Intelligence , examining intelligent automation and the future of work.

Climate & Clean Energy , exploring sustainability and the global energy transition.

Digital Infrastructure , focusing on the technologies and systems powering the digital economy.

Manufacturing Renaissance , examining advanced manufacturing, automation and global supply chains.

Health, Longevity & Biotechnology , highlighting healthcare innovation, diagnostics and emerging medical technologies.

The Rise of New India, exploring entrepreneurship, economic expansion and opportunities emerging from India’s next generation of business centers.

The program will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, fireside conversations, masterclasses and dedicated networking sessions.

TiE Women, TiE University and Young Entrepreneurs to Take the Global Stage

Beyond established businesses and investors, the Summit will also celebrate the next generation of entrepreneurs.

The TiE Women Global Pitch Competition will bring promising women-led businesses into focus, offering opportunities for mentorship, investor interactions and international recognition.

TiE University will showcase student innovators working to transform academic ideas and research into scalable businesses.

The TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE) initiative will give young innovators a platform to present their entrepreneurial ideas and gain exposure to experienced business leaders.

Another highlight will be BUILD 2036, the Summit’s AI-focused innovation hackathon, developed with Hack2skill, featuring technology challenges, prototype development and an advertised total prize pool of ₹6 lakh.

These programs reflect TiE’s commitment to encouraging entrepreneurship across different ages, backgrounds, and stages of business development.

Complete Announced Speaker Line-up

The confirmed speaker line-up featured in the Summit’s latest communication includes:

Akshar Yadav (Overbooked Academy), Alok Bansal (Policybazaar), Amitabh Kant (Former CEO, NITI Aayog), Anil Advani (Inventus Law & Avatar Advisors), Ankit Kumar (Skye Air Mobility), Arun Kumar (Celesta Capital), CP Gurnani (AIONOS), Dinesh Agrawal (IndiaMART), Dinesh Arjun (Raptee.HV), Dr. Geetha Manjunath (NIRAMAI Health Analytix), Gopa Kumar (Sarai Group), Harish Mehta (Onward Technologies), Kanika Tekriwal (JetSetGo Aviation), Madhu Chitkara (Chitkara University), Miten Mehta (Tabl.ai), Murugavel Janakiraman (Matrimony.com), Neha Gupta Mahatme (Amazon Pay), Pankaj Bansal (Carat Capital), Raja Lahiri (Grant Thornton Bharat), Raman Roy (Quatrro BPO Solutions), Rithika Mohan (Garuda Aerospace), Ronnie Screwvala (upGrad), Saurabh Munjal (Lahori Zeera), Dr. Sai Ravela (WindRiskTech LLC), Sridar Iyengar (360Plus Foundation), Sumit Gupta (CoinDCX), Tanuj Shori (Square Yards), T.V. Mohandas Pai (Aarin Capital), Venkat Kamalakar Bundla (Marksans Pharma Ltd.), Vinay Singhal (STAGE), Vishesh Rajaram (Speciale Invest), Vivek Vikram Singh (Sona Comstar) and Vivek Wadhwa (Vionix Biosciences).

The speakers bring experience in entrepreneurship, business leadership, consumer brands, digital technology, artificial intelligence, venture capital, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, research, and emerging industries.

Indore to Showcase Its Growing Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

Hosting the 11th TiE Global Summit represents an important opportunity for Indore and Madhya Pradesh.

Indore’s strong commercial base, the established manufacturing ecosystem of Pithampur, growing IT sector, educational institutions and expanding startup community provide a foundation for international business engagement.

The Summit will connect regional entrepreneurs with national and global business leaders, institutional investors, policymakers and international entrepreneurial networks.

Beyond business discussions, visiting delegates will experience Indore’s food, heritage and hospitality through special cultural engagements, including the Indori Zayka experience at 56 Dukan and a planned heritage networking dinner at Daly College.

The gathering aims to highlight Indore not only as a host city but also as an emerging destination for entrepreneurship, industrial collaboration and global business opportunities.

Leadership on the Vision and Opportunities of TGS 2026

Yash Shah, Global Chair, TiE

“When Indore first emerged as a potential host for TiE Global Summit, it was not an obvious choice. But a deeper evaluation revealed a city that has transformed itself over the past decade, from cleanliness and infrastructure to entrepreneurship, business growth and quality of life. Indore has demonstrated what meaningful transformation looks like, making it a fitting destination to shape conversations around The Next Decade.”

Sawan S. Laddha, President, TiE Indore and Convenor, TGS 2026, said:

“TiE Global Summit 2026 is an opportunity to bring the entrepreneurial community together around the questions that will shape the next decade. We look forward to welcoming leaders, founders, investors and changemakers to Indore for conversations that can lead to meaningful connections and new possibilities.”

Abhishek Sanghvi, Vice President, TiE Indore and Lead, TGS100 Committee, said:

“The strength of an entrepreneurial ecosystem lies in the people it brings together. TGS 2026 will create opportunities for founders, investors and leaders to exchange ideas and discover new possibilities.”

Dr. Mayur Sethi, General Secretary, TiE Indore and Lead, Marketing & Communications Committee, said:

“Our aim is to take the TGS conversation beyond the venue and bring the global entrepreneurial community into one shared experience, built around ideas, relationships and the future of business.”

Amit Agarwal, Treasurer, TiE Indore and Lead, Registration & Finance Committee, said:

“A global summit creates value when it brings the right people into the same room. We are working to make TGS 2026 a meaningful experience for entrepreneurs, investors, startups and business leaders.”

Nilesh Maheshwari, Joint Secretary, TiE Indore and Lead, Sponsorship Committee, said:

“TGS 2026 offers organizations an opportunity to engage with entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders while contributing to the growth of the entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

Jay Jain, Past President, TiE Indore, and Lead, Outreach Committee, said:

“The TiE network is built on participation and giving back. We hope chapters and members across the world will make TGS 2026 a shared gathering for the entire community.”

Vijay Mahnot, Board Member, TiE Indore and Lead, Global Village & Expo Committee, said:

“The Global Village and Expo will provide a space for businesses, startups and ecosystems to showcase what they are building and connect with people who can help take those ideas forward.”

Sunil Rawat, Lead – Speaker Committee, TGS 2026 & Founder, Softude

“The response from global speakers has been extremely encouraging. As we engage with them, we are witnessing genuine excitement about visiting Indore and participating in TGS 2026. We believe their experiences, insights and conversations will deliver meaningful value to entrepreneurs, business leaders and the wider audience.”

Three Days of Global Entrepreneurship and Business Networking

The Summit will begin on December 13 with international delegate arrivals, a special screening and fireside conversation celebrating TiE founding member Kanwal Rekhi, followed by the grand inaugural ceremony and welcome gala.

December 14 will focus on global entrepreneurship, venture capital, artificial intelligence, mentoring, women entrepreneurs, business scaling, technology services,s and networking. The day will conclude with a special Indori cultural and culinary experience.

December 15 will feature discussions on consumer businesses, digital infrastructure, aerospace, cross-border capital, electric mobility, institutional investment, healthcare innovation and global industrial collaborations.

The program will also include startup showcases, exhibitions, Charter Member networking, mentoring opportunities, entrepreneurship competitions, and closing celebrations.

Be Part of THE NEXT DECADE

TiE Global Summit 2026 invites entrepreneurs, startup founders, investors, business leaders, students, innovators, and professionals to join conversations and build relationships that could shape the next decade of entrepreneurship.

Event: 11th TiE Global Summit 2026

Dates: 1315 December 2026

Venue: Brilliant Convention Center, Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Theme: THE NEXT DECADE

Tagline: Dream. Dare. Disrupt.

Hosted by: TiE Indore

Registrations: https://tieglobalsummit.org/

About TiE

Founded in Silicon Valley in 1992, TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) is a global nonprofit entrepreneurship network dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship through mentoring, networking, education, funding connections, and incubation.

Through its international chapters and programs, TiE connects established business leaders, investors, successful entrepreneurs, and emerging founders, encouraging knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and the creation of new opportunities.