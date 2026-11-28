Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 28: Parul University’s Parul Institute of Law commemorated the Samvidhan Diwas 2026 (77th Constitution Day) with a special Induction Moot Court Competition that aligned future lawyers as well as distinguished people from the judiciary to have an engaging exercise discussing constitutional law. The event included the distribution of 500 copies of the Constitution of India in Gujarati and Hindi to the local villagers in a bid to ensure both constitutional education and awareness among the citizens as far as their rights, duties and values are concerned. The culminating event of the programme was taking a Constitution oath, administered by Shri D. V. Savalia, in which every participant vowed to abide by the Constitution, protect democratic ethos and perform their constitutional obligations. Centered around the topic of a constitutional case related to the Writ of Habeas Corpus, this competition gave students a chance to engage with constitutional provisions, fundamental rights as well as the application of judicial interpretation.