Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Akshay Parmar, Managing Director of UMC Hospitals, said: “As healthcare providers, we have a responsibility that extends beyond the delivery of medical services. We must continually work towards ensuring that the benefits of medical progress reach those who need them the most. For a family facing a complex spinal condition in a child, the financial burden can be as daunting as the medical challenge itself. No child should have to lose the opportunity for timely treatment simply because specialised healthcare is unaffordable.