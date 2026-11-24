Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 24: Parul University has been awarded a ₹1.04 crore research grant by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), under the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India. The money will fund a study on whether Ayurveda can help manage pain in adolescents with sickle cell disease. The work will centre on tribal and underserved communities in Gujarat, including Chhota Udepur, Panchmahal and Dahod, with the hope of finding extra ways to ease pain and improve daily life for these young patients.