Forcas Studio Reports H1 FY27 Performance With Total Income Of Rs 1,310.17 Mn & PAT Of Rs 99.91 Mn

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Sailesh Agarwal, Managing Director of Forcas Studio Limited said, “During H1 FY27, we continued to strengthen our distribution network and expand the reach of our brands, FTX and TRIBE. FTX was launched on Flipkart Minutes in July, taking our presence to four quick-commerce platforms and enhancing product accessibility across online channels. Our focus remained on expanding our distributor and retailer network, strengthening online marketplace sales, and improving product availability across channels. We also continued developing our Fitness Exchange athleisure and sports-accessories brand, with its launch planned for H2 FY27. Financially, total income for H1 FY27 stood at ₹1,310.17 Mn, compared with ₹837.51 Mn in H1 FY26, registering year-on-year growth of 56.4%. EBITDA stood at ₹153.06 Mn, with an EBITDA margin of 11.74%, compared with 10.60% in H1 FY26. PAT stood at ₹99.91 Mn, registering year-on-year growth of 72.0%, while the PAT margin stood at 7.63%. Earnings per share for the half year were ₹5.68, compared with ₹3.30 in H1 FY26. Looking ahead, we remain focused on expanding our distribution network, strengthening our online and quick-commerce channels, building our own brands, and preparing for the launch of Fitness Exchange. We expect healthy consumer demand during the ongoing festive season to support sales momentum. Alongside this, our continued focus on brand development, inventory efficiency, and a stronger channel mix will drive sustainable growth and long-term value creation.”