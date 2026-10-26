COLORFUL Launches iGame X870E ULTRA-S V14 Motherboard In India

Built on the AMD X870E chipset, the iGame X870E ULTRA-S V14 supports AMD Ryzen 7000, 8000 and 9000 Series processors through the AM5 socket. It features a 16+2+1-phase power design with 80A DrMOS, four DDR5 memory slots supporting up to 256GB of memory, and five M.2 slots, including three PCIe 5.0 x4 interfaces. The motherboard also integrates dual USB4 Type-C ports supporting data transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps.