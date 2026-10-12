Forcas Studio Expands FTX’s Digital Reach Through Flipkart Minutes

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 7: Forcas Studio Limited, one of the leading fashion and lifestyle companies has strengthened its omnichannel presence during H1 FY27 with the launch of its flagship FTX brand on Flipkart Minutes, expanding its footprint across India’s growing quick-commerce ecosystem.

Key Highlights:

FTX Launch on Flipkart Minutes: FTX went live on Flipkart Minutes with effect from July 29, 2026, enabling delivery of selected products in as little as 20 minutes

Wider Digital Accessibility: The launch expands FTX’s Quick Commerce presence alongside Zepto and Myntra M-Now, strengthening its Fashion + Convenience + Speed proposition through broader customer reach and faster fulfilment

Omnichannel Expansion: The initiative strengthens FTX’s presence across digital and Quick Commerce channels while enhancing customer accessibility and convenience

Strengthening The Omnichannel Fashion Proposition:

The launch of FTX on Flipkart Minutes marks a further step in Forcas Studio’s omnichannel expansion strategy, enabling the brand to leverage an additional digital fulfilment channel and provide faster access to selected fashion products.

With consumer preferences increasingly moving toward convenience, speed and digital-first shopping experiences, Quick Commerce is emerging as an important channel for fashion. The Flipkart Minutes launch further strengthens FTX’s ability to connect with customers through technology-enabled distribution and faster fulfilment.

The Company’s existing Quick Commerce ecosystem includes Zepto and Myntra M-Now, while its broader digital platform includes 15+ online marketplaces, supported by an asset-light operating model, extensive distribution network and pan-India reach.

Key Growth Initiatives:

As the Company progresses through FY27, its growth roadmap includes: