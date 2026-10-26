Supreme Power Equipment H1 FY27 Income Rises To Rs 135.57 Crore

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 24: Supreme Power Equipment Limited (NSE – SUPREMEPWR), one of the leading players in the power and distribution transformer manufacturing industry, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY27.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

Total Income: ₹135.57 Cr, up 79.91% YoY

EBITDA: ₹23.62 Cr, up 65.46% YoY

PAT: ₹13.65 Cr, up 45.09% YoY

EPS: ₹5.46, up 45.21% YoY

Current order book stands at over ₹565.80Cr as on 21st October, 2026, providing strong execution visibility and supporting future revenue growth momentum.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited said, “We are pleased with our performance in H1 FY27, with Total Income growing 79.91% YoY to ₹135.57 Cr and Net Profit increasing 45.09% YoY to ₹13.65 Cr. The strong growth reflects healthy execution of our order book and continued demand across our key markets. EBITDA margin stood at 17.42%, while Net Profit margin was 10.07% during the period. Margins witnessed some pressure during H1 FY27, primarily due to the inflationary environment and higher input costs, particularly across key raw materials. However, around 70–75% of our order book is covered by price variation clauses, which provides protection against significant movements in raw material prices and helps us manage cost volatility over the execution period. We remain focused on procurement efficiency, better product mix and operating leverage as volumes scale up. Our order inflow remained healthy during the first half. We secured 11 orders with a cumulative value of ₹209.24 Cr, with execution timelines ranging from 7 to 17 months. We also expanded our geographic presence into Maharashtra, further broadening our customer and market base. Our current order book stands at ₹565.80Cr, providing healthy revenue visibility for the coming quarters. The ramp-up of our newly inaugurated Kannur facility is progressing well, with production and capacity utilisation scaling up as planned. The additional capacity is expected to support execution of our growing order book and enable us to participate in larger and higher-capacity transformer opportunities. Overall, business momentum remains encouraging, and we continue to progress in line with our targets for the year. Our focus remains on timely order execution, improving capacity utilisation, maintaining a healthy order pipeline and strengthening our presence across existing as well as newer markets.”

Operational Highlights H1 FY27