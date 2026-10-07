From The South Pole To A Billion Dreams: Neutrino Energy Group India Congratulates Professor Francis Halzen On The 2026 Nobel Prize In Physics

"Professor Halzen and the IceCube collaboration demonstrated what becomes possible when humanity is willing to build instruments capable ofinteracting with what was once deemed unmeasurable. At Neutrino Energy Group, our engineering roadmap is held to that exact same scientific discipline. Harnessing ambient non-visible energy demands verifiable physics, rigorous measurement, controlled experimentation, and repeatable performance. That is the only foundation upon which transformative energy technologies can be built," Holger Thorsten Schubart, founder and CEO of the Neutrino Energy Group