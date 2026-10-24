Parul University Goa Advances Accessible Healthcare Through Collaboration With Goa DHS

Students talked about their experience of being part of the initiative and discussed the importance of taking your learning beyond the classroom and comprehending the function that healthcare professionals play in improving people’s lives. “Being a part of this initiative helped me to realize how important it is for healthcare services to reach the people who need them. It was a good experience to see how physiotherapy and rehabilitation can help patients to recover and improve their lives.” said Saanvi Maralkar, First Year student of the Faculty of Physiotherapy.