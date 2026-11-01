In contrast, the $156bn that DIIs put into equities between 2024–25 and 2025–26 was largely offset by FII retrenchment and by $100bn of domestic fundraising. Meanwhile, overseas investment by Indian companies through the FDI route has scaled up to $54.4bn over the same two years. Over the six years since 2020–21, total FDI outflows from India have aggregated $123bn, about 17.5 times the limit set for MFs.