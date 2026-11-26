2. Creamy Avocado And Spinach Smoothie

For brides who prefer a quick breakfast or an afternoon refresher, an avocado smoothie is a great addition to the menu. Blend half a ripe avocado with a handful of spinach, one small banana, milk or unsweetened almond milk and a few ice cubes. The result is a naturally creamy drink without the need for added cream. Avocado provides healthy fats and fibre, while spinach and banana bring their own nutritional benefits. It is a convenient way to include more greens and fruit in your daily routine.