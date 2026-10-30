CivitTDRx Enables A Digital-First Approach To Transparent TDR Transactions

The evolution of TDR exchanges reflects the broader digital transformation taking place across India’s urban development ecosystem. As cities become more digitally connected, the ability to manage development rights through transparent, technology-enabled platforms becomes increasingly important. With CivitTDRx, SoftTech Engineers Limited is bringing a digital-first approach to the TDR ecosystem — moving development rights toward connected digital marketplaces where they can be discovered, transacted and managed through a smarter and more transparent ecosystem.