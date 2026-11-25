Siemens Healthineers (DAX: SHL) pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. A leader in healthcare technology, Siemens Healthineers aims to elevate health globally by striving to overcome the most threatening diseases – cancer, stroke, cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases – and to improve access to care for underserved communities worldwide. We are active in imaging, cancer care, minimally invasive therapies, in-vitro diagnostics and radiopharmaceuticals, backed by healthcare AI solutions that enable personalized care at scale. Siemens Healthineers does business in more than 180 countries with direct representation in more than 70, partnering with healthcare providers to address their most pressing challenges. In the fiscal year ending September 30, 2026, Siemens Healthineers had around 75,000 employees worldwide and generated revenue of around €23.6 billion. Further information is available at siemens-healthineers.com.