“Opening our second school in Nagpur is a significant step in VIBGYOR’s journey in the city. As we expand, our focus remains on understanding the needs of the communities we serve and creating learning environments that support children beyond academics. With VIBGYOR High Paris City, we have brought together well-planned learning spaces along with facilities for sports, technology and co-curricular activities. As our 41st school, this is another important milestone for us, and we look forward to creating a meaningful and well-rounded school experience for students and their families.”