New Delhi [India], November 25: With Diwali festivities, wedding celebrations and the arrival of winter, maintaining healthy skin becomes an important part of seasonal self-care. Changing weather, long celebrations and late nights can make it difficult to maintain a consistent skincare routine. A balanced diet, adequate hydration and regular moisturising can help support skin health. Avocado, known for its healthy fats and essential nutrients, can be a useful addition to everyday meals during the festive and wedding season.