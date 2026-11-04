Dayal Opticals Supports Goonj With A Contribution Of 300 Pairs Of Eyeglasses

Commenting on the initiative, Sarvash Kalra, Director, Dayal Opticals, said: “Good vision is closely linked to learning, productivity, and independence, yet many people continue to live without access to basic corrective eyewear. Through this partnership with Goonj, we hope to contribute to improving access to vision support for communities that need it. We believe that even a simple intervention, such as a pair of eyeglasses, can have a meaningful impact on everyday life.”