“The next phase of India’s pet-care industry cannot be defined by products alone. As the relationship between people and their pets evolves, so must the ecosystem that supports them. Today, a pet parent may have access to thousands of products but still struggle to find the right professional, a dependable service or relevant guidance when a need arises. We believe the real opportunity lies in connecting these fragmented experiences. At WAGR, we are building towards a platform where commerce, services and information come together, making pet parenting easier to navigate and more informed. Our ambition is to become a companion that pet parents can turn to throughout their pet’s life, not just when they need to make a purchase.”