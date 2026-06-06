Cultural Envoy Sundeep Bhutoria Calls On West Bengal Governor; Presents Handwritten Copy Of Tagore’s Gitanjali

Mr. Bhutoria currently serves on the Advisory Committee of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and has previously been a Member of the Expert Committee of the Cultural Function and Production Grant, Ministry of Culture. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, London, and a member of the Royal Overseas League, London, India International Centre, India Habitat Centre, and the Rajasthan International Centre. He also serves as Trustee of the Education for All Trust.