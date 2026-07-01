Rajasthan Forum Seeks Dedicated Tourism Desk To Boost Bengal-Rajasthan Travel Ties

During the discussions, Mr Bhutoria requested the Deputy Chief Minister to consider placing a full-time Tourism Department official at the Rajasthan Information Centre in Kolkata to promptly address the large volume of queries from tourists in West Bengal planning to visit Rajasthan. He noted that such a dedicated official used to spearhead and streamline the local tourism centre in the past. With Jaipur ranking among the top three tourist draws in India, and a substantial share of these visitors coming from West Bengal, he underlined the need to strengthen this on-ground support.