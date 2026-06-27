West Bengal Govt to Focus on Reviving MSME Sector: Minister

The West Bengal government plans to revive its MSME sector by reopening closed units, promoting local industries and improving infrastructure.
Minister Ashok Dinda said companies have shown interest in investing, and the state will introduce a single-window clearance system, curb syndicate culture and extortion, and encourage migrant workers to return
The goal is of taking the state to new industrial heights.
The West Bengal government will prioritise the revival of the state's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, including reopening around 8,000 closed factories, a minister said on Saturday.
Addressing an interactive session organised by the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Minister of State for MSME and Textiles Ashok Dinda said the sector, one of the largest sources of employment in West Bengal, had been "languishing" over the past several years and needs urgent attention.
West Bengal has around 90 lakh MSMEs employing nearly 1.35 crore people.
"We have a big challenge before the new government. Our aim will be to revitalise the sector," he said.
The minister said that nearly 8,000 MSME factories are currently closed in the state.
"The challenge is to reopen these closed units," Dinda said.
Referring to the Centre’s ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign, Dinda said the state government would place emphasis on promoting local industries.
He said the recently tabled state budget has outlined measures to rebuild the MSME sector through the development of industrial clusters and parks.
Dinda stressed that improving road infrastructure would be crucial for attracting both large industries and MSME units to the state.
He also said the government would soon operationalise a single-window clearance system for industries to facilitate investments.
Claiming that several companies have expressed interest in setting up units in West Bengal, the minister said the state government was committed to accelerating industrial growth.
"We will take West Bengal to new heights," he asserted.
Dinda added that the government would work to eliminate “syndicate culture and extortion, which had adversely affected businesses” in the state, besides taking steps to bring back migrant workers.