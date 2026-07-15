Foreign Liquor Retailers Meet WB Finance Minister, Seek Policy Reforms

A delegation of licensed foreign liquor retailers in West Bengal on Wednesday met Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta and submitted a memorandum seeking policy reforms, including higher retailer margins, simplified licensing procedures and improvements in regulatory processes for the sector.
The delegation, led by members of the Society for the Welfare of West Bengal Foreign Liquor Licences, highlighted operational and regulatory challenges faced by foreign liquor (FL) licence holders across the state and sought measures to improve business viability and regulatory efficiency, a statement said.
Among its key demands, the association sought the removal of alleged differential treatment of retailers facing excise-related cases until such matters are resolved through due legal process, an increase in retailer margins, rationalisation of penalties and clearer guidelines for handling excise-related cases, the statement added.
It also urged the government to improve the beverages corporation (BEVCO) portal and electronic point-of-sale (EPOS) system to facilitate smoother transactions, introduce a single-window mechanism for licensing approvals and expedite clearances for additional godowns required for business operations.
The association further sought measures to ensure regular availability of liquor brands, review additional charges levied through invoices, provide support for losses arising from supply-related issues and display product expiry details on digital platforms to improve transparency.
It also called for greater coordination between retailers and the authorities to make the regulatory framework more efficient and responsive.
"Our objective is to work collaboratively with the government towards practical reforms that address operational challenges, improve efficiency and strengthen the overall ecosystem while continuing to contribute positively to the state's revenue," the society's secretary, Bijon Patra, said.
The delegation thanked the minister for hearing its concerns and expressed hope that the government would consider the proposals.
Established in 2003, the society represents more than 1,000 foreign liquor licence holders across urban and rural West Bengal