Amazon India on Thursday said it will invest over ₹2,800 crore this year to expand and upgrade its operations network across the country.
The e-commerce major also reported faster deliveries in West Bengal after strengthening its logistics infrastructure in the state.
In a statement, the company said four new delivery stations launched in West Bengal in 2025 have taken its last-mile delivery network in the state to over 100, helping 40% of customer orders in the state reach customers on the same or next day.
"This year, we are investing over ₹2,800 crore ($300 million) to further strengthen these efforts, while continuing to scale our operations network and advance the technology that enables faster, safer, and more reliable deliveries for customers," Amazon India Director of Operations Karan Chugh was quoted in the statement as saying.
"This investment is focused on expanding and upgrading our operations network, as well as enhancing associate safety, health, and financial well-being," Chugh said.
With its expanded fulfilment and delivery network in the State, the company was able to bring a wider selection closer to customers while helping local businesses reach customers across India more efficiently, he said.
The e-commerce major will continue investing to strengthen this network further in West Bengal and across India, he added.
Amazon's network in West Bengal now comprises two fulfilment centres, three sort centres and over 100 delivery stations. Its fulfilment centre at Panchla in Howrah, launched in 2024, has a storage capacity of 1.1 million cubic feet.
The company said over 70,000 sellers and 20,000 local shops from West Bengal are currently onboarded on its platform, while customer demand has been rising across cities such as Asansol, Bankura, Durgapur, Howrah, Kharagpur and Malda.
Amazon claimed the expanded network has also created thousands of direct, indirect and seasonal employment opportunities across its fulfilment and delivery operations.