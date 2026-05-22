Capital India Finance AUM Grows 22% To Rs 1,227 Crore In FY26; PAT Rises 243%

Mr. Pinank Shah, Chief Executive Officer, CIFL, added, “The expansion of our network to 46 locations, combined with our continued focus on secured and granular lending, is helping us build a scalable and disciplined lending franchise. We are seeing improving traction across our core business segments. As we continue to scale our lending business, we believe the combination of prudent risk management, technology-led execution, and a stronger liability profile positions us well for the next phase of sustainable growth.”