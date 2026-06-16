Infrastructure Investment Trusts Distribute ₹22,800 Cr in FY26 to Unitholders

FY26 distributions totaled ₹22,769 crore.
AUM rose to ₹7.1 lakh crore.
The unitholder base grew 64%.
Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) distributed nearly ₹22,800 crore to unitholders during the last fiscal, according to industry data.
In a statement on Tuesday, Bharat InvITs Association (BIA) said, "During FY26, InvITs distributed ₹22,769 crore, taking cumulative distributions since inception to ₹91,000 crore." The Assets Under Management (AUM) also grew from ₹6.3 lakh crore in 2024-25 to ₹7.1 lakh crore in FY26.
With nearly 2 lakh new unitholders added during the last fiscal year, the total unitholder base of listed InvITs grew by 64%.
"This growth reflects increasing awareness and acceptance of InvITs as a stable, income-generating investment avenue, particularly among retail investors seeking long-term returns from infrastructure assets," the association said.
During the last fiscal, InvITs raised ₹1.97 lakh crore through equity, compared to ₹1.75 lakh crore in FY25.
The industry’s gross debt stood at ₹3.35 lakh crore as of 31 March 2026.
The BIA is the apex industry body for Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) in India. It acts as a unified platform for InvITs, regulators, institutional investors, UHNIs, and other stakeholders to collaborate on shaping the future of infrastructure financing through capital markets.