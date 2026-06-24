LANXESS Confirms Guidance Despite Subdued Start To The Year

Business Performance in the Segments

In the Consumer Protection segment, LANXESS generated sales of EUR 458 million in the first quarter of 2026, representing a decline of 10.7 percent compared to the same quarter last year, which saw sales of EUR 513 million. At EUR 62 million, EBITDA pre exceptionals was 15.1 percent below the figure for the same quarter of the previous year of EUR 73 million. In particular, weaker demand and the associated lower sales volumes, as well as adverse exchange rate effects, led to a decline in earnings. In the previous year, earnings had included a high single-digit million-euro amount from an insurance reimbursement. The EBITDA margin pre exceptionals was at 13.5 percent, compared to 14.2 percent in the same period last year.