BigBloc Construction Builds Strong Growth Momentum; Records Highest-Ever Monthly Turnover And Sales Volume In October 2026

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Mohit Saboo, Director & CFO, BigBloc Construction Limited, said, “Our first-half performance reflects strong progress in scaling the business and improving operational performance. Revenue grew 31% and EBITDA increased by 201.4%, while our net loss narrowed substantially. Particularly encouraging is the momentum beyond the first half: October 2026 marked our highest-ever monthly turnover and sales volume. This milestone reinforces our confidence in our market presence and the demand for efficient, sustainable construction materials. While higher lime and coal costs, geopolitical uncertainties and supply-side pressures remain challenges, we are taking a calibrated approach to pricing to balance competitiveness and margins. We remain optimistic about H2 FY27, traditionally a stronger period for construction activity.”