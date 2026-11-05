Rajesh Power Secures Landmark Rs 1,629 Crores Mega Order From DGVCL; Order Book Soars To Rs 5,400 Crores

Cautionary Statement: This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement applies only on the date of this press release. By their nature, forward looking statements are subject to several known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may or may not occur in the future and as a result of which the actual results and performance may differ substantially from the expected future results or performance expressed or implied in the forward – looking statements. No warranties or representations are made as to the accuracy, achievement, or reasonableness of such statements, estimates or projections, and Rajesh Power Services Limited has no obligation to update any such information or to correct any inaccuracies herein or omission here from which may become apparent.