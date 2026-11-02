Reliance Shares Jump 8% As Record Q2 Profit, Strong O2C Earnings Lift Sentiment

Systematix Institutional Research said Reliance’s consolidated revenue and EBITDA grew 29.8% and 23.4% year-on-year, respectively, to ₹3.3 lakh crore and ₹56,600 crore, with adjusted profit after tax increasing 41% to ₹25,500 crore. The brokerage said EBITDA and PAT exceeded its estimates by 15% and 24%, respectively.