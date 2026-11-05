Indiabulls Q2 FY27 Net Profit Surges 101% To Rs 151 Crore; Revenue Jumps 40% To Rs 332 Crore

Indiabulls also strengthened its capital position during the quarter, receiving approximately ₹250 crore through a preferential warrant allotment . Its real estate portfolio reached a gross development value of ₹27,308 crore .

The real estate development segment contributed ₹167.60 crore in quarterly revenue, while financing and investing activities generated ₹124.62 crore . Broking operations contributed another ₹33.40 crore .

For the first half of FY27 , consolidated net profit stood at ₹292.14 crore , compared with ₹73.50 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Profit before tax increased to ₹158.89 crore from ₹103.33 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company also reported a sequential improvement in profitability, with net profit rising from ₹141.02 crore in Q1 FY27 .

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations increased 40.4% to ₹331.84 crore from ₹236.27 crore in Q2 FY26. Total income rose to ₹336.39 crore from ₹256.59 crore, reflecting growth across its business operations.

New Delhi [India], November 4: Indiabulls Limited reported a strong financial performance for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026 , with consolidated net profit rising 100.7% year-on-year to ₹151.12 crore , compared with ₹75.31 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.