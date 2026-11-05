Sugee To Host Grand Diwali Pahaat Musical Celebration On November 8, 2026, At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park

“Diwali Pahaat is a humble expression of our gratitude towards the city and its people, who have continued to embrace this beautiful tradition with so much warmth and affection. It is our privilege to bring people together through the timeless beauty of music, culture and shared celebrations. We sincerely hope this morning becomes a cherished memory for every family joining us, as we welcome Diwali together in the spirit of harmony, devotion and togetherness,” said Mr. Nishant Deshmukh, Founder and Managing Partner, Sugee Group.