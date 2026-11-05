Beyond A Fresh Coat: Zydex Paints Brings Lasting Protection To India’s Festive Makeovers

For housing societies, where repainting projects require collective consensus and considerable capital allocation, durability over multiple seasons is critical. Mr. Jeevan Agrawal, Secretary of Sawan CGHS in Dwarka, Delhi, recalled the society’s exhaustive evaluation process: “Selecting the right paint for our society’s interiors and exteriors was a major decision. We evaluated several leading brands, looking for a finish that would retain its colour, withstand changing weather conditions and offer reliable water resistance. What impressed us about Zydex was its distinctive technology, particularly its breathability, penetrative waterproofing and resistance to fading. We also compared its white paint sample with those of other brands, and even after six to eight months, the Zydex sample showed no visible yellowing. That gave our members the confidence to choose a solution focused not just on appearance, but on the long-term protection and beauty of our buildings.”