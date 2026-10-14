At World Education Summit 2026, The Next Test For AI Is Keeping Human Connection At The Heart Of Learning

Later in the programme, Charneeta Kaur, President – Product & Growth, Extramarks Education, addressed the summit in “The Future of Learning: From Books to AI and Everything in Between.” She outlined the need for an ecosystem of school solutions that brings stakeholders around the learner together, alongside AI-powered capabilities such as Extra Intelligence and experiential learning through offerings including Extramarks’ K–5 Smart Books. The session connected classroom adoption with a broader view of learning, in which content, pedagogy, teacher support and student engagement work together across the school ecosystem.