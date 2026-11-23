Bolna also launched Syl, its in-house automatic speech recognition (ASR) model, during the Bolna Launches session, “We hear. We remember.”, presented by Bolna’s Siddharth Batra, Head of Product, and Prabal Rastogi, Head of Engineering. Syl is built for the shortest replies on a call, such as “haan”, “ji” and “theek hai”, which are easily lost on noisy phone lines and in calls that switch languages. More than 4 million calls a month on Bolna include short replies, and about one in ten of them previously came back empty. On held-out production calls, Syl transcribed 93% of one-word yes/no replies correctly, with a median latency of 250 milliseconds, at 10x lower cost than current state-of-the-art models. Deployed on an agent it had never been trained on, it cut the number of times the agent asked callers to repeat themselves by 31%, and the number of times callers repeated themselves by 47%.