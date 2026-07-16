Ajay’s Cafe Celebrates Chess Across Generations At Navsari Event

Navsari (Gujarat) [India], July 16: Reinforcing its belief that cafés can be more than just places to eat, Ajay’s Cafe successfully hosted the second edition of its Rapid & Blitz Chess Tournament at Dholapipla, Navsari, bringing together more than 300 participants and family members from across Gujarat and Maharashtra. Through the initiative, the homegrown café brand continues to promote intellectual sports, nurture young talent, and create meaningful community experiences that reflect its promise of delivering the “Happy Wali Feeling.”