NMA Hosts 4th J. N. Tata Memorial Lecture In Navsari

Navsari Management Association (NMA) is an affiliate of the All India Management Association (AIMA), the apex body for the management profession in India, and was initiated by the Rotary Club of Navsari with the vision of developing a caring and confident community. Over the past eight years, NMA has worked towards promoting management education, professional development, knowledge sharing and the adoption of sound management principles and practices across different sections of society. Through its diverse programmes, initiatives and collaborations, NMA aims to provide local and affordable opportunities for self-development, skill enhancement and experiential learning to individuals, professionals, organisations and the community at large. Guided by its commitment to managerial excellence, ethics and inclusive growth, NMA aspires to be a leading institution in South Gujarat for high-quality management development, training and educational services.