AM/NS India Enrolls First Batch Of 80 In Engineering Employability Initiative

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 16: ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), in partnership with Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology (SVNIT), today inaugurated the Employability Enhancement Program (EEP), a one-year certification course aimed at bridging the gap between academic learning and industry requirements for young engineering talent from Surat and surrounding regions.

One-Year Industry-Academia Initiative to Build Job-Ready Engineering Talent

80 Engineering Graduates and Diploma Holders Enrolled in First Batch

The inaugural ceremony was graced by Mr. Tejas Parmar, IAS, Hon’ble Collector & District Magistrate, Surat, as the Chief Guest; Prof. (Dr.) Anupam Shukla, Director, SVNIT Surat; and Mr. Ashutosh Telang, Director & VP – HR & Administration, AM/NS India, along with senior faculty members of SVNIT, representatives from AM/NS India, and local village heads and parents.

The first batch comprises 80 participants, including 40 engineering graduates and 40 diploma holders, selected from Surat and nearby areas, who will undergo a one-year certification course jointly delivered by SVNIT Surat and AM/NS India. The program has been designed to equip participants with practical industry knowledge, technical competencies, industrial safety awareness, quality management practices, and professional skills required in modern manufacturing environments.

By 2030, India must create 115 million jobs, and 63% of the workforce will need skill upgradation to meet industry needs and new technology demands. Bridging this gap requires modern training systems and strong collaboration between government, academia and industry. The Employability Enhancement Program has been designed as a practical response to this challenge, helping create a future-ready workforce for Gujarat and India.