Ajay’s Cafe Marks Kutch Entry With First Bhuj Cafe, Announces Regional Expansion Plans

Speaking on the occasion, Ajay Solanki, Founder Director, Ajay’s Cafe, said, “The launch of our first outlet in Bhuj is a proud milestone for Ajay’s Cafe and a significant step in our Gujarat growth story. Kutch is one of the state’s most promising regions, witnessing rapid economic development and increasing consumer demand. We see tremendous potential here and are committed to building a strong presence across the region. Our vision is to establish 8 to 10 cafes in Kutch in the forthcoming days, making our brand more accessible while contributing to local employment and economic growth.”