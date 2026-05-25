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Ahmedabad’s New Growth Roadmap: NSE-Listed Laxmi Goldorna House Limited (LGHL) To Grand Launch ‘The Universe By Laxmi’ On May 31st

Grand unveiling of a premium, future-ready lifestyle project starting at ₹55 lakh

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Ahmedabad’s New Growth Roadmap: NSE-Listed Laxmi Goldorna House Limited (LGHL) To Grand Launch ‘The Universe By Laxmi’ On May 31st
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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 23: Laxmi Goldorna House Limited (LGHL) will host the grand launch of its flagship lifestyle project, ‘The Universe by Laxmi’, at the New Nikol-Naroda corridor of East Ahmedabad on May 31, 2026.

East Ahmedabad is set to become the most powerful growth engine of Ahmedabad’s development over the next decade. ‘The Universe by Laxmi’ is not just a project, but a symbol of the entire region’s transformation.

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Insurgent Tatas

1 May 2026

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Project Features:

  • Starting price from ₹55 Lakhs

  • Massive premium podium of 1,00,000+ square feet

  • Urban forest and green zone

  • Grand Shiv Temple and Jain Upashray

  • Modern clubhouse and community amenities

  • Two car parkings for every residence

  • Solar panel systems on every building

  • Master plan featuring 3-side connectivity

Laxmi Goldorna House Limited plans to further strengthen its presence in various cities across Gujarat in the coming years through premium residential, township, commercial, and lifestyle developments.

Today, Laxmi Goldorna House Limited is leading the transformation of East Ahmedabad and remains committed to building the future cities of India with the vision of ‘Building Dreams, Shaping India’.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

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Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

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