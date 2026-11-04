Kauvery Hospital, Tirunelveli Creates History with South Tamil Nadu’s First Cadaveric Liver Transplant.

“This is a landmark moment for transplant care in South Tamil Nadu. Performing the region’s first deceased-donor liver transplant at Tirunelveli demonstrates that patients requiring highly complex transplant care can now receive it closer to home. The successful recovery and discharge of this critically ill patient on the seventh postoperative day is a reflection of the expertise, preparedness and coordinated efforts of the entire multidisciplinary team,” said Dr. Senthil Gnanasekaran, Kauvery Hospital.